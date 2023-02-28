Google local map pack goes missing in search results (now fixed)
The local pack that Google generally shows for queries with local intent has gone missing.
The Google local pack, the map results, you see Google often display in the search results seems to have gone missing. I assume this was a bug, but no one was able to trigger a local pack to show up in Google Search for a 20-minute period.
Examples. Try searching for [barber near me] and you won’t get that local pack. You just get the standard ten blue links, without the map.
This seems to have stopped working at around 11:30 am ET.
And now has returned about 20 minutes later, I now see the local pack:
Why we care. The local pack drives a tremendous amount of traffic to local businesses. It going away, even for a short period of time, can be a huge loss for those local small businesses.
This appears to have been a bug and is now resolved.
