The Google local pack, the map results, you see Google often display in the search results seems to have gone missing. I assume this was a bug, but no one was able to trigger a local pack to show up in Google Search for a 20-minute period.

Examples. Try searching for [barber near me] and you won’t get that local pack. You just get the standard ten blue links, without the map.

This seems to have stopped working at around 11:30 am ET.

And now has returned about 20 minutes later, I now see the local pack:

Why we care. The local pack drives a tremendous amount of traffic to local businesses. It going away, even for a short period of time, can be a huge loss for those local small businesses.

This appears to have been a bug and is now resolved.