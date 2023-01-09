Last week Google updated its Help Center to include a new vertical: Dentists.

The change was first noted by Matt Casady who wrote about the update on Local U. Carrie Hill posted about it on Twitter.

Great new vertical in LSAs! Jump on this one before your competitors do! https://t.co/8Wjupycczf — Carrie Hill 🗺️🎙️ (@CarrieHill) January 5, 2023

How it works. Prospective dentists will need to complete verification before being eligible to advertise.

Why we care. If you’re a dentist or you’re running ads for a dentist, start going through the verification process now so you can get your LSA ads up as soon as possible!