Google Local Service Ads are now available for dentists
This is the first new vertical Google has added to LSAs.
Nicole Farley on January 9, 2023 at 2:31 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
Last week Google updated its Help Center to include a new vertical: Dentists.
The change was first noted by Matt Casady who wrote about the update on Local U. Carrie Hill posted about it on Twitter.
How it works. Prospective dentists will need to complete verification before being eligible to advertise.
Why we care. If you’re a dentist or you’re running ads for a dentist, start going through the verification process now so you can get your LSA ads up as soon as possible!
Related stories
New on Search Engine Land