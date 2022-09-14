Google now has recommendations for Analytics
New properties may not show recommendations right away, as they need time to learn from your account's history.
Nicole Farley on September 14, 2022 at 4:57 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
Google Analytics now has tailored recommendations to help users become aware of new features by reviewing your property’s history, settings, and trends across Analytics.
The recommendations appear in the Insights and Recommendations section of the homepage, as well as throughout Analytics wherever they’re relevant.
Learn more. You can read more about Analytics recommendations in their help documentation.
Why we care. Advertisers should check their Google Analytics accounts regularly for outages, updates, and, now, recommendations. As always, we suggest never enabling auto-apply recommendations and always testing new features. Isn’t Google just so helpful?
