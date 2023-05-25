Google has started to invite the first set of users to the new Search Generative Experience today. Some of you who have signed up for the waitlist should receive an email notifying you that you have access.

What Google said. “Today, we’re starting to open up access to Search Labs, a new program to access early experiments from Google,” Google wrote. “If you’ve already signed up for the waitlist at labs.google.com/search, you’ll be notified by email when you can start testing Labs experiments,” Google added.

How to try it. If you were accepted, you can opt-in to these experiments by tapping the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app (Android and iOS) or on Chrome desktop to sign up.

You can also visit the Labs site to check your waitlist status, here is more on how to sign up.

Check your email. So go, check your email to see if you have access. Emails notifications are being sent out today. You can learn more over here from Google.

Once you’re in, the new generative AI powered Search experience will help you take some of the work out of searching, so you can understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily. So instead of asking a series of questions and piecing together that information yourself, Search now can do some of that heavy lifting for you, Google wrote.

Why we care. This is an experimental version of the new Google Search. Playing with this can be fun, educational and exciting. We don’t know what Google will eventually launch in the future, but this is the direction Google is thinking about now.