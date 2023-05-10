Want to be one of the first to play with the new Google Search generative experience, which was previewed today at Google I/O? Google has opened a waitlist where you can sign up.

Where to sign up. You can sign up in the Google Search Labs at labs.google.com/search by joining the “Experiment with Search Labs.”

Here is a GIF of the Experiment with Search Labs interface, where you can sign up for the new Google Search generative experience, as well as the new Code Tips and Add To Sheets” features.

Who can sign up. This is only available to U.S.-based searchers and is currently only supported in the English language, Google said.

This also does not work for Google Workspace users, as of yet. So sign up using your personal Gmail account.

When will waitlists be approved. Google will do a slow release of the new Google Search generative experience, inviting waves of users in batches, starting in the coming weeks.

Right now, Google has not invited the public to try out this new Google Search, but Google will start inviting users who sign up for the waitlist in the coming weeks.

Google hopes those that join the early release will provide valuable feedback Google can use to improve this new Google Search experience.

Why we care. Search is on the verge of changing. This is your opportunity to start learning how this may impact your business and websites.

More coverage. Check out our first look at the new Google Search generative experience, and our other stories: