A new Google Performance Max feature lets you combine products and create collections – for ads or free product listings.

Collections allow you to associate products with your creative assets – images, videos and text.

Why we care. The ability to associate different products and assets simplifies the product listing experience, saving you time and money. Collections can also enrich product data, which could result in enhanced product performance, increased engagement and a richer customer experience.

How it works. Collections can include up to 100 products. They are only available for local products sold within Performance Max for store goals.

Here’s how you can set up a collections feed in Merchant Center:

Sign into your Merchant Center account.

Select Products.

Click on Feeds.

Selection the Collections Feeds tab.

Click the + (plus) button.

Select the destinations in which you would like your collection to appear.

Give your collection feed a name.

Choose an upload method, then follow the instructions for the method you have selected.

Get the daily newsletter search marketers rely on. Processing…Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

Next steps. Google is yet to roll out its Collections feature for wider-scale or international promotions.

Google has yet to confirm its future plans for this feature. For now, it's a great opportunity for local marketers to maximize their local outreach.