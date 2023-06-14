Google has updated its form to submit search spam to the Google Search team. The types of spam you can submit with this form include spam, paid links, malicious behavior, low quality, and other search quality issues, Google said.

Plus, Google added the ability to submit complaints in bulk.

The new form. Google said it is “expanding the scope of user feedback we want to collect,” to include more types of feedback. “Now, you can report spam, paid links, malicious behavior, low quality, and other search quality issues, all in one improved form,” Google added.

Bulk submission. Google also added the ability to submit feedback in bulk with a bulk submission feature. Google said you “can submit up to five pages that violate the same policy in one report.”

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot from Google:

More details. The form will also give you feedback and information that links to its help documentation. It will let you pick the main category and then subcategory, to help you submit the feedback to the right department. Plus, it will disregard identical reports submitted by the same user to prevent spam.

Google will also send you a confirmation email after you submit the form. The email contains help links to external resources that cover our quality policy and our forum for personalized support, Google added.

Why we care. Sometimes you find spammy or invalid information in Google Search. If you want to report those issues, you can using this new form. The form can be accessed over here.