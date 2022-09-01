Google reports issue affecting Impression Share and Auction Insights￼
The issue has been affecting user accounts for almost 3 days, with no estimated date when it'll be fixed.
Nicole Farley on September 1, 2022 at 10:41 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Google has been experiencing an issue with Auction Insights and Impression Share reporting since August 29.
What Google says. Ads Liason Ginny Marvin said in a tweet that their team was working to fix the issue, and there would be no impact on ad serving or bidding strategies.
When will the issue be fixed. There is no ETA on when the issue will be fixed. But Google says they will provide an update by September 1. Advertisers can keep checking the status dashboard here.
Why we care. If you’re trying to report on Impression Share or use Auction Insights to manage your campaigns, you may want to wait until the issue has been resolved to prevent false information from affecting your decisions.
