Google has been experiencing an issue with Auction Insights and Impression Share reporting since August 29.

What Google says. Ads Liason Ginny Marvin said in a tweet that their team was working to fix the issue, and there would be no impact on ad serving or bidding strategies.

We're aware of an issue related to a delay in Impression Share & Auction Insights reporting for Search campaigns since 8/29 & are working to fix it. This doesn’t impact ad serving or automated bidding strategies. We’ll have updates here: https://t.co/o5sTGAwBbc — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 31, 2022

When will the issue be fixed. There is no ETA on when the issue will be fixed. But Google says they will provide an update by September 1. Advertisers can keep checking the status dashboard here.

Why we care. If you’re trying to report on Impression Share or use Auction Insights to manage your campaigns, you may want to wait until the issue has been resolved to prevent false information from affecting your decisions.

