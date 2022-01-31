Google has made changes to the way it handles Breadcrumbs and HowTo structured data within Google Search Console’s reporting tools. Google said it “changed the way that it evaluates and reports errors in Breadcrumbs and HowTo structured data.”

The impact. This may impact the number of errors, issues and other metrics Google reports on within Google Search Console’s enhancement reports related to Breadcrumbs and HowTo structured data.

Reporting change only. This is a reporting change only and this does not impact the visibility of your rich results in Google Search.

What to do next. It is recommended that if you have Breadcrumbs and HowTo structured data, you should check the reports in Google Search Console and address the revised errors and issues that Google is now reporting. Google said “you may see changes in the number of Breadcrumbs and HowTo entities and issues reported for your property, as well as a change in severity of some issues from errors to warnings.”

Why we care. Again, if you have Breadcrumbs and HowTo structured data on your site, you may now find new opportunities to resolve new errors or issues with your structured data. This may help you maintain your rich results in Google Search for those types of search result snippets.