Google has updated its breadcrumbs rich results report within Google Search Console to potentially show more warnings and notices around structured data issues with your breadcrumb markup. This update started on June 8, 2023 and may result in an increase in the number of warnings that show in that report.

What Google wrote. Google posted the update and said:

“Search Console started to show a warning when sites use the HTML id attribute to specify an ID for Breadcrumb structured data. As a result, you may see an increase in warnings in your Breadcrumb report. See the Breadcrumb documentation for more information on how to specify IDs.”

Google Search breadcrumb. A breadcrumb in Google search is when Google shows the path of where the page is located within the site directly in the search results snippets. “A breadcrumb trail on a page indicates the page’s position in the site hierarchy, and it may help users understand and explore a site effectively,” Google wrote.

Why we care. You may want to check out the breadcrumbs report in Search Console to see if there are any new warnings or errors showing up. You can then decide if you want to address those warnings and resolve any issues that Google may have reported on.