Google Site Kit, a tool Google makes for WordPress sites to display Search Console, Analytics PageSpeed Insights and AdSense data, has a new experimental feature that seems to pull from Google Question Hub.

This was announced in a video by Google’s Mariya Moeva, at the 8:56 mark into that video. Mariya shares a screenshot of an “experimental” section that says “ideas to write about, from actual questions people ask on Search.”

The screenshot. Here is the screenshot in that video:

Experimental feature. Mariya Moeva from Google confirmed this is an experimental feature pulled from Google Question Hub when I asked her on Twitter:

Indeed it does. It's an experimental feature and we're testing it over a period of time with a subset of Site Kit users to see how helpful it is to site owners. — mariya (@marrrr) April 19, 2022

Why we care. You may not have used Google Question Hub yet and if not, you are really missing out on a great set of content ideas for your site. But now, if you do use Site Kit with your WordPress site, Question Hub data seems to now be built directly into the tool.

So leverage the content in that section to come up with new content ideas for your site.