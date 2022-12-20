Google updates Ads Policy Requirements
The policies are designed to ensure a safe and positive experience for all Google users.
Google has just released updated policy requirements for the month of December.
Their help page reads:
On February 21, 2023, the About Our Policies section of the Google Advertising Policies Help Center will be updated to include the following language:
Advertisers have a responsibility not to promote content or engage in behavior that risks harm to our users, employees, or the Ads ecosystem. If we see such content or behavior, we may take action, including but not limited to restricting or blocking your ads or suspending your account.
Why we care. All advertisers, even those for Display and Video 360 must adhere to the policies or risk their accounts being suspended. You can review the full policies here.
