For Performance Max campaigns with a Google Merchant Center feed, you’ll now see advanced location options for targeting and exclusions.

Twitter user Kasim Aslam first noticed the new feature yesterday.

A gift from the Google Gods!!

Y’all, this is a big, big deal. I’m hopeful it’ll help crack down on all of the junk traffic we’re seeing in lead gen accounts specifically. Fingers crossed! pic.twitter.com/w36ZJMNAc1 — Kasim Aslam (@kasimaslam) July 6, 2022

Google confirmed it. “In campaign settings under “Location options,” advertisers will now find the ability to target based on physical “Presence” or “Presence or interest”. For Performance Max campaigns for online sales with a product feed, we’ll also be adding advanced location exclusions for “Presence” or “Presence or interest” similar to what is available in Smart Shopping campaigns today,” a Google representative told us.

Why we care. Advertisers who receive junk clicks or leads should now have the option to exclude certain locations from their targeting. Google is attempting to give advertisers new feature updates aimed at more transparency and account/campaign-level controls- specifically with Performance Max campaigns. When taking advantage of this feature, ensure you’re clicking the correct option to avoid excluding the wrong targets.

