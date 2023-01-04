Advertisers running PPC ads on Google may have woken up to an email this morning outlining its new policy regarding redundant keywords.

What’s changed. The “Remove redundant keywords” recommendations suggest redundant keywords within the same ad groups. You may see the notification at the top right side of your ads dashboard. But starting January 19, the recommendation can include keywords across different match types.

Now, Google will start removing redundant phrase and exact match keywords in favor of broad.

Robert Brady first noticed this and posted it on Twitter.

Check your email. @GoogleAds just changed the "Remove redundant keywords" recommendation to prefer broad match. It will remove a phrase match or exact match keyword if a broad match keyword covers it. #ppcchat — Robert Brady (@robert_brady) January 4, 2023

Why Google is making the change. In their email, Google said:

Redundant keywords are equivalent to higher-performing keywords or keywords in broader match types. Removing these redundant keywords and consolidating your keywords across match types will help you manage your account more easily. It doesn’t negatively impact your performance, and still allows your ads to appear on the same searches.

Stop auto-apply. You can (and should, IMO) turn off auto-apply recommendations in both Editor and the Ads front end by clicking “disable” in your recommendations section.

Dig deeper. You can review Google’s recommendations guidelines here. If you haven’t received the email from Google, I’ll paste it below.

Why we care. This is another attempt by Google to shift accounts to broad-match keywords only. Advertisers and brands should only make the change if they have tested and determined if broad-match keywords work best for their accounts. If you’re unsure bout broad-match, turn off auto-apply and test.

