Instagram unveiled two new ad products to offer businesses additional avenues for discovery and increased visibility – Reminder Ads and Search Result Ads.

Reminder Ads. Instagram collaborated with brands like Starz to experiment with a unique ad format, streamlining the process for businesses to announce, remind, and inform users about upcoming events or launches that may pique their interest.

Availability. Reminder ads are now available to all advertisers as a feed option, allowing advertisers to boost awareness, generate excitement, and promote consideration for upcoming occasions.

How it works. Users can choose to receive handy reminders and will be notified by Instagram three times – one day prior, 15 minutes before, and at the precise time of the event.

Ads in search results. Instagram is beginning to test ads in search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content. Ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll when they tap into a post from search results. They plan to launch this placement globally in the coming months.

Why we care. The new ad solutions increase visibility for businesses on the platform, enabling them to reach a wider audience and potential customers who may have yet to discover them. The ads can also increase brand awareness, drive event attendance, or promote product launches, providing flexibility to tailor campaigns according to advertisers’ needs.