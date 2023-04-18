Instagram users can now add up to five links to their profile bios.

This new feature was announced in a brief post on Mark Zuckerberg’s broadcast channel, a relatively new feature that lets creators send messages to their entire community. Zuckerberg said that support for multiple links in the bio was “probably one of the most requested features we’ve had.”

How it works. The ability to add multiple links to a profile is available to all accounts, including business and creator accounts. To use the feature, users must go through the Edit profile, Links, and Add external link options, and then arrange the links in their desired order.

This feature directs followers to various content (e.g., online businesses, promoted brands, supported causes, profiles on rival social platforms), Instagram said.

Early testing. In initial tests, there were no issues linking to competing platforms like TikTok or YouTube. Instagram also offers users the option to link their Facebook profiles using a dedicated linking option, which displays a professional-looking rounded Facebook icon and accompanying text. However, external links do not include any special customizations, such as small icons.

The links do not open in a separate browser window but within the Instagram app itself. Users who want to switch to their built-in browser, like Safari or Chrome, must tap the three-dot menu at the top of the page and select open in system browser.

Competition with third-party tools. The emergence of Linktree, Beacons, and other “link in bio” solution providers can be attributed to platform restrictions on Instagram and other networks that have long prevented users from adding multiple links to external sites, fearing the potential loss of user engagement. By allowing expanded access to links, Instagram could potentially draw creators back to its platform.

Trailing behind TikTok, again. Instagram is not the only platform to make this choice; TikTok currently only allows clickable links in bios for business accounts, making it difficult for regular users and creators to direct followers to other websites. Instagram’s decision to finally address the demand for increased access to bio links may be a response to criticism of TikTok’s stricter limitations.

Why we care. The new feature provides advertisers and brands an opportunity to increase traffic to their websites, ecommerce stores, and other online platforms. With the ability to add multiple links, businesses can more effectively promote their brand, products and services to potential customers, and can potentially increase engagement and conversions.