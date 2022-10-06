Reddit has made a number of updates to its ads manager including adding 9 new features. Those features have been created to improve the usability of Reddit ads and make it easier for new advertisers to get started, test, and get support.

Let’s get started.

Live chat

The new Reddit support module is on every page of the Ads Manager as well as in the Reddit Ads Help center. It provides support and guidance to new advertisers setting up campaigns.

Advertising credit

For new advertisers, Reddit is offering an advertising credit to set up and test campaigns. The credit is intended to let new advertisers learn more about their ad solutions and test Reddit as a channel. Advertisers who use the credit will have it directly applied to their billing page.

Pixel Helper

The Reddit Pixel Helper is a “wizard-style experience” in the Ads Manager that streamlines the pixel setup process to enable advertisers to track, measure, and optimize their ad campaigns.

Community target expansion

Reddit has added over 1000 new “targetable communities” to the Ads Manager in an effort to make more Reddit communities available to advertisers.

Audience manager

The new Audience Manager tool enables advertisers to create, edit, delete, and reuse audiences across their accounts. This will save time segmenting and testing various audiences across the platform.

Post Library

The new Post Library allows advertisers to create, view, and manage all of your promoted posts in one place.

Edit ads

You can now update the creatives of an existing ad right on the ‘Edit Ad’ page, allowing you to easily manage and make changes to your campaigns in real-time.

Forecasting auction results

A redesigned Estimates tool in the Reddit Ads Manager provides you with impressions and click estimates for your ad group, as well as audience sizes. This will help to understand potential outcomes as well as allow you to dynamically make needed changes to achieve your goals.

UI updates

This year Reddit has made a lot of changes to the look and feel of the Ads Manager including updated navigation, a new sign-up page look, and an updated metrics modal to separate events and metrics.

What Reddit says. “Reddit’s advertising business is growing at great scale globally. As we continue to welcome new clients to our platform, we are committed to providing them with a best-in-class experience as they get started, and with ensuring the best possible tools and features so our longstanding partners can make the most of their campaigns on Reddit. These updates to our Ads Manager reflect this commitment and our investment in setting all advertisers up for significant success on our platform. There’s a lot more to come as we continue to update, adapt and innovate Reddit Ads Manager, and we look forward to sharing more, soon.” Shariq Rizvi, EVP, Ads Monetization.

Why we care. If you’re advertising on reddit, these new features and tools will make the platform a lot more user-friendly and mimic platforms we’re already used to like Google and Facebook. If you’re not advertising on Reddit, the new Ad Credit promotion could be a great opportunity to run tests and see if it’s a viable platform for your advertising dollars.

Reddit isn’t typically known to be a popular ad platform for our audience, but it could be worth testing.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.