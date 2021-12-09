Microsoft Advertising adds Asian-, Latin-, Women-owned and Diabetic-friendly business attributes
The four new business attributes join the 32 Marketing with Purpose business attributes introduced in September.
Microsoft Advertising has added Asian-owned, Latin-owned, Women-owned and Diabetic-friendly business attributes, enabling advertisers to showcase more of their selling points and values, the company announced Thursday. These four new attributes join the 32 Marketing with Purpose business attributes that Microsoft introduced in September.
Why we care
Personal ethics and brand values have become factors in buying decisions for many customers. Being able to quickly differentiate your brand from others, through attributes such as these, can help you stand out from the competition.
Additionally, inclusive ads drove a 23-point lift in purchase intent among consumers belonging to Gen Z, whether the person experiencing the ad was personally represented or not, according to Microsoft.