Microsoft Advertising has added some new enhancements to Shopping campaign reporting, while also expanding some of its other advertising features this month, the company announced. Plus, Microsoft removed the minimum spend requirement to be eligible to use Customer Match targeting.

Shopping campaign reporting

Now the Shopping campaigns reports have been enhanced for the products tab with two new enhancements; performance and conversions.

The Performance enhancement lets advertisers see metrics such as clicks, impressions, average CPC, average CPM, and spend.

The Conversions enhancements lets advertisers see conversions, revenue, return on ad spend, and all conversions.

Microsoft Advertising also updated the functionality on the grid of the Products tab. These updates are rolling out this month.

Filtered total, Deleted items total, and Overall total rows are now available at the bottom of the grid.

Customer Match spend requirement

Microsoft has removed the minimum spend requirement to use Customer Match targeting with email match. Microsoft said the removal of this requirement “makes it possible for more of you to use this feature that plays an important role in moving into the cookieless world.”

How does customer match work? You can use the email addresses your customers have shared to re-engage with those customers across the Microsoft Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network. This feature is available in all markets except the European Union, UK and CN.

Microsoft Audience Network available to more advertisers

The Microsoft Audience Ads is now available to all customers in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Venezuela. Previously is was available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Germany. Microsoft said this is being expanded again with additional markets coming soon.

Plus, Microsoft said that Audience Ads can also be served in French Canada.

Similar Audiences and in-market audience expands

Microsoft Similar Audiences are now available as open betas for the following markets: UK, AU, IN, NZ, ID, MY, PH, SG, TH, and VN. Microsoft Similar Audiences allow advertisers to engage with qualified prospective customers who are similar to those in your remarketing lists.

Plus Microsoft’s in-market audiences have expanded into Latin American markets, with more segments added as well.

Why we care. Here are more options for you to get your products and services in front of even more potential customers and refine those ads to a more segmented group of users. Give these solutions a try and don’t forget to try out the new Shopping campaign reporting.

