Microsoft is introducing AI-generated headlines and descriptions for ad campaigns.

This new service has been launched alongside the company’s new auto-generated assets feature and IF functions for responsive search ads (RSAs).

Why we care. AI-generated headlines and descriptions are fantastic tools for advertisers as they offer inspiration when marketers may be struggling creatively, highlight potential improvements to ad copy and can also help save time. Meanwhile, the auto-generated assets feature enables advertisers to scale their work more easily and can help advertisers to create more relevant ads. So all in all, these new additions to the Microsoft ad placement experience should make life easier for marketers everywhere.

How it works. Microsoft’s generative AI tool for ad headlines and descriptions is available in 35 languages, which are automatically detected based on the language of your website. Here’s how you can access this feature under the ‘Create an Ad’ tab:

After clicking on the ‘Create an Ad’ tab, enter the final URL you are focusing on.

Underneath the ‘Final URL’ section, you will notice another section titled ‘Headlines’.

Here, multiple headline recommendations will be served based on the final URL.

These recommendations will be neatly categorized, high quality and more diversified.

Once the recommendations are offered, marketers will be able to choose from the multiple options in just one click.

Other RSA enhancements. Alongside the launch of AI-generated headlines and product descriptions, Microsoft unveiled two other ad products:

Auto-generated assets: This feature was designed to reduce the need to create separate campaigns or ad groups for different devices and audiences. This tool is gradually being rolled out now.

This feature was designed to reduce the need to create separate campaigns or ad groups for different devices and audiences. This tool is gradually being rolled out now. IF functions: This feature is being rolled out later this month to help you easily edit ad copy based on two targets; device and audience. This function is also expected to help with scalability issues by reducing the need for separate campaigns or ad groups for different devices and different audiences.

What has Microsoft said?

"As Microsoft Advertising has made a commitment to innovating with the vision to reimagine advertising with generative artificial intelligence (AI), an exciting development in this space is transpiring with responsive search ads (RSA).

"Classified as Microsoft Confidential We’re folding the power of generative AI into how you create and edit RSA now, by recommending AI-generated headlines and descriptions for you."

"Now, a single responsive search ad can be customized with unique messages based on the user’s device usage or specific audience segment, helping you send the right message to the right audience."

Why now? Google announced that it was introducing AI-generated campaign headlines, descriptions, keywords, images and assets to marketers back in May. So it's little wonder Microsoft is taking action to make sure it isn't being outperformed by a competitor.

And we can expect more conversational AI in Microsoft Ads, as Kya Sainsbury-Carter, corporate vice president of Microsoft Advertising, told us at SMX Advanced.

Deep dive. Read Microsoft's 'About Responsive Search Ads' guide for more information.