Microsoft Bing Page insights is now live in the Bing search results for the search results snippets, the company announced today. You will see a lightbulb icon on the right side of the search results that provides more details about the search result before you click on it.

Microsoft said that Page insights “provides a summarized insights from a page on your search results so you can find what you’re looking for faster.”

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot of this new feature, which you can see yourself for a search on [mars mission nasa] on Bing:

More on page insights. Page insights “helps you verify that the source is relevant to your needs, helps you get caught up to speed at a glance on top factoids you didn’t know about, and lets you jump straight to the relevant section of the page when you click ‘Read more’ for a specific question,” the company said. There is also a section to “explore more” to find more relevant search results.

Only desktop. Microsoft said this feature is only available on desktop search results because of the “screen size required to properly display the results.”

Months of testing. Microsoft Bing has been testing variations of this since June and the lightbulb variation since October.

Why we care. First, you might want to see if your site’s Bing snippet has this Page insight feature and if so, if the content and images within the Page insights box looks accurate and positive. So test it out for some of your more valuable keyword phrases.

Also, from a searcher feature, it is a fun little tool that we’ve seen variations from other search companies in various forms previously.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick, a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry's personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and he can be followed on Twitter here.