Microsoft will launch Merchant Promotions on July 10.

The new feature will allow advertisers to promote products directly from the Microsoft Shopping Campaigns inventory with special offer tags.

The tags will appear at the bottom of the product listing and will display a “special offer” link.

How it works. Microsoft will use crawled data gathered directly from the advertisers’ website to automatically create the Merchant Promotions. Microsoft says the automated coupons will only apply to store-wide promotions, not individual products.

Performance transparency. To see how your automatic and manual Merchant Promotions perform, you can view them in the UI dashboard.

Opting out. If you prefer to opt-out, you can do so by navigating to the Automatic updates tab under Settings, Then selecting Block crawled data.

Why we care. This new promotion is another one of Microsoft’s many new updates to their Merchant Center as of late. The added feature is attractive for online stores looking to expand their reach and capture new customers. However, advertisers should be aware of automatic features and ensure that the correct information is being captured and relayed to potential buyers. If you plan on using Merchant Promotions, keep a close eye on your account during the first few weeks after launch.

Learn more. You can read the announcement from Microsoft here. For more detailed information, check out the Automatic item update help page and the Merchant Promotions help page.

