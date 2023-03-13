Bing may replace the standard answers you get at the top of the Bing Search results with Bing Chat answers.

The current answers on Bing Search “use old technology and crowdsourcing” and that Bing “will replace them ASAP” with Bing Chat responses, Mikhail Parakhin, who leads up Bing Search and Bing Chat, said on Twitter over the weekend.

This may result in a new user interface for the answers Bing Search provides to user queries directly in the Bing search results, Parakhin added.

What it might look like. It is hard to say for certain how these Bing Chat-based answers may look, but we did spot a new feature that summarizes answers from multiple sources across the web, which looks a lot like Bing Chat responses.

Here is a screenshot of that from Brodie Clark on Twitter:

Context. Here are those tweets where Parakhin said this, so you can see the full context:

Testando com Curitiba, Bing informou dois resultados. O card em cima tá com informação de sites de 3 anos atrás.

Google informou 0 card.



IMO precisam atualizar o card em cima pelo Chat ou algo do tipo, é muito mais preciso. pic.twitter.com/6erGVgSAhN — Vitor de Lucca | @[email protected] | 🏳️‍🌈 (@vitor_dlucca) March 11, 2023

Yep, they use old technology and crowdsourcing, we will replace them ASAP. Probably even some new UI. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 11, 2023

Improved Bing Search and Bing Chat integration. Improved Bing Search with Bing Chat integration is coming, Parakhin said:

“It’s a tricky interaction, so the bugs keep creeping in.”

Bing Chat growing. This news follows Microsoft’s recent announcement of some metrics showing the growth of Bing chat:

Over 100 million daily active users.

45 million total chats.

One-third of daily preview users use Bing Chat daily.

One-third of preview users are brand new to Bing.

Why we care. Watching how search may adapt over time with the rollout of AI chat features is interesting and also important for publishers, content creators, marketers and SEOs. If Bing will replace featured snippet-like responses with Bing Chat responses, that might impact click-through rates and traffic to your websites.