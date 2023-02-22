Microsoft is now bringing the new Bing AI search and chat experience to mobile both on iOS and Android using the Bing mobile app and Edge mobile app browser. Plus, this will allow you to search in Bing Chat from your mobile phone using voice.

Microsoft is “beginning to roll out the incredible capabilities of the new Bing and Edge on your smartphone along with some exciting new features, such as voice input,” wrote Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft.

What it looks like. Personally, I do not see it yet on my Bing or Edge mobile app, even though I have access to it on Edge for Mac. But here is a screenshot from Microsoft of the chat experience:

Mobile apps. Microsoft wrote that this is “available on iOS and Android today, the Bing mobile app offers a fresh look and experience.” Again, I tried it, it does not work for me, and I asked Microsoft why not, but maybe it is just too soon right now. I did make sure to be on the latest version of the Bing iOS app.

Not seeing it yet in the Bing mobile app for iOS but Bing AI chat is coming soon to mobile… https://t.co/uGoJrtddUq — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 22, 2023

“Tapping the Bing icon at the bottom will invoke a chat session, where you can engage in all the same ways you can from the desktop. Ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations. Choose how you want your answers displayed – bullet points, text or simplified responses,” Microsoft wrote.

Voice search. Microsoft is previewing one of the “community’s most requested features,” the company said – and that is “voice.” This voice search or chat feature is a limited preview and available in the Bing mobile app and Edge browser.

“In addition, those who have access to the preview will be able to utilize the new Bing experience from the homepage of the Microsoft Edge mobile app,” the company added.

Why we care. The true power of chat-based search is how people interact with it over voice, that is maybe what excites me the most about how people use chat-based search. So here it is and we get to play with it (soon I hope).