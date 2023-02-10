Google will begin to accept and run ads for online horse racing in the following states:

Maryland

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Virginia

The Google Ads Gambling and games policy for United States country-specifics will be updated in February 2023.

Advertisers must apply for certification. Application for certification will be open to advertisers who wish to promote online gambling content in the above states on February 22, 2023.

The Gambling and games policy page will be updated when the policy goes into effect.

Why we care. If you or your clients are involved in sports betting, or your brand is in this field, will soon have the opportunity to advertise on Google and target users in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, thereby expanding your reach to potential customers.