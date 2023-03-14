OpenAI has released GPT-4 to its API users today and is planning a live demo of GPT-4 today at 4 p.m. ET. This upgraded version promises greater accuracy and broader general knowledge and advanced reasoning. Microsoft’s Bing Chat feature was also upgraded to use GPT-4 over the past few weeks.

GPT-4. GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer and this is version 4, hence GPT-4. It is a neural network that is based on OpenAI’s large multimodal model that exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks.

“With iterative alignment and adversarial testing, it’s our best-ever model on factuality, steerability, and safety,” said OpenAI CTO Mira Murati.

“GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks,” the company wrote.

Bing Chat uses GPT-4. Meanwhile, Bing confirmed that the new Bing was running on GPT-4, customized for search.

“If you’ve used the new Bing in preview at any time in the last six weeks, you’ve already had an early look at the power of OpenAI’s latest model. As OpenAI makes updates to GPT-4 and beyond, Bing benefits from those improvements to ensure our users have the most comprehensive copilot features available.”

You can try it in the new Bing.

Works with ChatGPT Plus. OpenAI said ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get GPT-4 access on chat.openai.com with a usage cap. OpenAI may adjust that cap as it monitors usage.

API access. To get access to the GPT-4 API sign up for the waitlist. The GPT-4 API uses the same ChatCompletions API as gpt-3.5-turbo. OpenAI is inviting some developers today, “and scale up gradually to balance capacity with demand,” the company said.

Why we care. Watching the space change, and rapidly improve is fun and exciting – hope you enjoy testing these AI models out for your own purposes.

