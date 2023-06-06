The launch of Perspectives poses a challenge for content creators to up their content production game. It is a step toward Google’s narrative of writing content for users first.

Today, most SEO content is “keyword-first,” aiming to fill content gaps and rank for specific terms.

With Perspectives, Google tells us it favors content with fresh, original viewpoints tailored for individuals rather than the most optimized content.

There’s no better way to invigorate that shift in content production mindset than creating a SERP feature that rewards content diversity.

Here’s how to incorporate unique viewpoints into your content and create dynamic, trust-inspiring spaces that drive customer conversion and loyalty.

Content for generative AI and content for Perspectives

I’ve read Google’s documentation on generative AI search and the thought leadership already published for Search Generative Experience (SGE) and Perspectives.

But there is a need to discuss the various types of content that can be cited in an SGE result and what makes content high-quality and unique enough to be highlighted in the Perspectives filter.

Given that SGE appears to source a response based on multiple sources, it would be fair to assume that for Google to determine the accuracy of an answer, it would need to have a supported consensus online.

In the case of Perspectives, alternate viewpoints may not necessarily align with the mainstream consensus or be in a format that can be presented alongside other cited sources as an SGE response to a user query.

In early SGE testing, we already see several indicators of how Google is collating information for various queries and query types. Understanding these sources is vital to our long-term growth and optimization strategies.

It’s important to note that early indications of how Google is generating it’s AI-driven content aren’t too distant from the general content guidelines (Page Quality, Needs Met) that have been around since at least the 2016 version of the search quality rater guidelines.

If anything, Google citing sources not typically ranking on Page 1 proves the “surfacing hidden gems” language they have used in the May 2023 Helpful Content Update.

This then relates to Perspectives and how strong content with added value perspectives might not tick all the other necessary boxes to appear on the traditional first page of Google but is known to Google.

So what should content creators and SEOs do now?

In line with Google’s existing rhetoric of producing good content for users, we must:

Ensure a good value proposition and beneficial purpose and E-E-A-T.

Add unique takes to the content without regurgitating what already exists online.

The importance of user reviews and third-party product reviews

Reviews have been an important part of the online experience for a long time.

Over the years, Google has become much better at understanding sentiment and topics in user reviews, especially on Google Business Profiles.

We're now seeing Google include review elements within its generative search results for queries, highlighting considerations and elements where multiple reviews have complained about a product.

For example, the query [best bags for hiking] pulls through reviews and third-party reviews (dubbed “considerations”) for features such as the size of the sleeping bag compartment, side accessibility, and how waterproof the product is.

The fact that Google also pulls in product reviews from a combination of blogs and affiliates means managing your wider online presence (and optimizing your own assets) is now more critical and must be considered as part of your SEO strategy.

These considerations are perspectives being provided by third parties about your product, service, or company, deemed to be authoritative enough for inclusion.

As an SEO, this is an opportunity to work with the product and content teams to ensure users can accurately forecast their experiences and engagements with your brand.

This way, if they are able to forecast the experience accurately, they can determine if the item will meet their needs and won’t be left disappointed and leave negative reviews and perspectives.

Adding perspectives to travel content

Adding unique perspectives to your travel content is about showcasing the distinctive elements of your personal experience and presenting them in a way that resonates with your audience.

One approach could be to focus on the emotions and sensations associated with your travels.

Rather than just describing what you see, delve deeper into how it makes you feel. This can be achieved by including sensory details.

Other perspectives that people look for are more practical, such as how suitable a location might be for families with strollers, couples, or people who have sensory issues and might want to avoid heavily crowded and overwhelming places.

You can get this content by writing blog posts or through user reviews and testimonials that you include on the specific destination and travel product pages.

These inclusions might not come from keyword research, pulled in People also ask questions, or scraped by third-party tools. But they will be discoverable in your user feedback, user research, and reviews on other platforms relating to the hotel/destination/resort/area.

This approach can also be taken to accommodation listings on sites like Vrbo and Airbnb.

Let’s say you’re positioning your offering as family-friendly. As such, you’ll want to highlight features that will matter to parents with children of various ages, such as proximity to roads, whether the pool has guardrails or if babygates are available for the stairs.

Adding perspectives to ecommerce content

Incorporating user perspectives and reviews into your ecommerce product pages can significantly enhance the user experience and inspire trust.

User reviews offer a glimpse into how your product performs in real-world scenarios beyond the carefully curated product descriptions.

Some online clothes retailers already have elements for this, such as the “true to size fit” scale, where users are asked to review how the garment fits them. This informs would-be buyers if the item fitted as expected or was tighter/looser than expected for the size.

This is a great example of allowing for better user experience forecasting.

By having a dedicated section for customer reviews and ratings on your product pages, potential buyers can make more informed decisions. This can lead to increased conversion rates.

In addition, encourage customers to rate your product and share their experiences.

How did they use the product? What did they like about it? What do they think could be improved?

These insights are invaluable as they offer a layer of transparency, provide social proof, and can address common questions or concerns that prospective buyers may have.

Another way to integrate user perspectives is through user-generated content. This might include pictures or videos of your customers using your products daily, which can be incredibly persuasive.

By showcasing your products in real-life scenarios, potential customers can visualize how the product fits into their own lives, which can significantly boost the product's appeal.

You can create a section on your product page where users can upload their pictures and videos of the product in use.

This enhances the product page with authentic and relatable content and fosters a sense of community and engagement around your brand.

Incorporating varying viewpoints into your content

Perspectives is a concrete example of Google's commitment to prioritizing user-centric content. It also gives content creators a powerful incentive to embrace the same mindset.

Adding user perspectives and reviews can transform your webpages into dynamic, trust-inspiring spaces that drive customer conversion and loyalty.