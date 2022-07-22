Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

Marketers are still adapting to the major disruptions of the past several years. Buyers, though, still expect marketers to provide personalization and enjoyable experiences.

Luckily, the technology and data that can help are becoming more accessible.

In partnership with Ascend2, Oracle surveyed 853 marketers across the US, Canada, India and the UK. The results show what trends and technologies are helping marketers pivot where necessary, connect with customers and drive conversions.

Top challenges marketers are currently facing

Thirty-eight percent of marketers said maximizing performance across channels was one of their most difficult challenges. Audiences are now digitally everywhere. They consume and engage with content across a variety of channels and devices.

Somehow, marketers have to keep up with them, stay consistent and relevant with their messaging, and deliver value. Customers tell you everything you need to know about how to please them with their online behaviors. The right technology helps by taking in that data so marketers can use it to connect with customers and adapt their strategies as necessary.

Tactics and technologies for marketing success

Forty-three percent of marketing organizations plan to offer more personalized content and offers in the year ahead. Videos and virtual events will make much of this content easier for customers to consume. Personalization will also help marketers put more focus on retaining customers rather than only acquiring new ones.

What technologies will help?

A customer data platform (CDP) allows you to anticipate customer needs.

A content management system (CMS) helps you manage and create more innovative content.

A customer loyalty program incentivizes and rewards customers that keep engaging with your brand.

Go all-in on AI

Fifty-nine percent of marketers who say they can’t live without AI have highly successful marketing strategies. Thirty percent of marketers surveyed overall fear they’re missing out on AI’s ability to predict customer behaviors and adjust campaigns.

AI creates efficiencies and maximizes resources, especially with manual, repetitive tasks, such as:

Setting up campaign workflows.

Testing different offers, subject lines and copy.

Customizing content.

Forty-two percent of marketers say they already trust AI to personalize content and offers in real-time.

Marketers look forward to big things this year

An impressive 94% of marketers thought their 2021 was successful. Thirty-seven percent are confident 2022 will also be a successful year.

Find out what trends and technologies will make it so.

Get the trends report

About The Author Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience Make every customer interaction matter by connecting all your business data across advertising, marketing, sales, commerce, and service. Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) is a connected suite of applications that goes beyond traditional CRM to help you create and nurture lasting customer relationships. Build a complete view of every interaction and every customer, no matter how and when they engage. Empower your entire business to deliver exceptional customer experiences—from acquisition to retention—and everything in between. Make every customer interaction matter by connecting all your business data across advertising, marketing, sales, commerce, and service. Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) is a connected suite of applications that goes beyond traditional CRM to help you create and nurture lasting customer relationships. Build a complete view of every interaction and every customer, no matter how and when they engage. Empower your entire business to deliver exceptional customer experiences—from acquisition to retention—and everything in between.