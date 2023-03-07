Showing your marketing impact can help you prove the value of your work to other teams and help you become more efficient with your time and efforts. This starts with looking at your data, seeing what campaigns are driving sales, and cutting those that aren’t. But this is harder than it sounds with multiple brands and disconnects between marketing and sales.

Join this webinar to learn how to automate a single source of truth for your reporting.

Register today for “Secrets of a Marketing Champ: 3 Ways to Prove Your Value,” presented by Salesforce.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.