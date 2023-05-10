Google will have search ads on its all-new search engine, the new Google Search generative experience on day one.

Advertisers won’t be able to opt out of showing ads on the new search experience – at least not immediately. Google will be closely watching the performance of ad placements and experiences throughout this experimental phase.

Ads on the new Google Search. Google will display search ads as part of this new search experience. Ads will be a “native part” of the new Google Search, Vidhya Srinivasan, VP & GM in Google Ads said.

All ads will appear in dedicated ad positions and slots, and will also carry the sponsored ad label.

Google said it will continue to test and adapt ads so that they provide relevant and useful results for searchers.

“Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page. In this new experience, advertisers will still have the opportunity to reach potential customers along their search journeys. We’ll test and evolve the ads experience as we learn more.”

What search ads looks like. Here are screenshots of ads in both the desktop user experience of the new Google Search engine.

Tracking ads. Google said there won’t be any specific tracking that shows an advertiser if the ads impressions and clicks are coming from the original Google Search versus the new Google Search. That may come in the future, but while this is a labs feature, the traffic and visibility will be limited in general, so tracking it won’t be as critical to advertisers.

Just note, you currently cannot track clicks specific to Microsoft Advertising displaying ads in Bing Chat, as well.

Why we care. It will be important to see how your ads perform on this new Google Search experience but right now, at least while this is an experimental feature, you won’t be able to immediately track how ads perform differently in the new Google Search versus the old Google Search.

For now, Google promises to continue to monitor, test, adapt and change to ensure the ad experience is both beneficial for searchers and for advertisers.

Google said they will share more about AI for advertisers at Google Marketing Live event on May 23.

More coverage. Check out our first look of the new Google Search generative experience, and our other stories: