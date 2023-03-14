Looking to create powerful marketing campaigns and better customer experiences? Marketers constantly seek new ways to unleash more power from their martech stack. The growing role of the data warehouse as the source of truth for customer data plays a key part in delivering these delightful customer experiences.

In this webinar, Juan Mendoza and Scott Brinker will discuss the emerging role of the category of warehouse-native and composable marketing technologies, the future of the martech stack, and the transition from packaged technologies to composable and modular solutions in the effort to reach customers better.

