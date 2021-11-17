Google has published its annual Shopping Holiday 100, a list of the top 100 consumer products that are predicted to trend the most on Google in the U.S. this holiday season. The predictions are based on the last several months of query data and are bucketed into seven categories: gaming, health & beauty, fragrances, kitchen gear, sports & fitness, tech and toys & games.

The top three products in the kitchen gear category. Image: Google.

Why we care

Knowing which products are going to be most sought out by consumers is always crucial for retailers, but this holiday season, it’s even more important due to challenges stemming from the pandemic: Consumers are shopping online more than ever, while supply chain delays impact inventory and prices.

If you’re selling some of these trending products, you might want to evaluate your inventory with respect to the heightened demand — more than one-third of U.S. shoppers say they’ll look for other retailers that carry the same product if items are out of stock, according to Google. For underdog retailers, this might also be an opportunity to increase awareness and attract new customers. And, all retailers should ensure that their product feeds are up to date so that they can show up in Google’s free Shopping results.