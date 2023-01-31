Twitter has just announced the end of CoTweets. They put out a statement in their Help Center that the new feature, which started in July, will be sunset by the end of the day on January 31, 2023.

A CoTweet is a tweet that has two authors’ profile pictures and user names. A CoTweet appears on both users’ profiles and is shown to all of their followers.

Twitter warned us about this. When the CoTweet experiment was announced, it was also made known that this may not be a permanent feature and that it could go away.

Why we care. This feature was a short-lived experiment with the potential for brands and individuals to reach wider audiences. Clearly, Twitter deemed the feature a loser under Elon Musk after not meeting expectations.