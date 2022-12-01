Views per Session and Average Session Duration now available in GA4
Advertisers should be aware that the difference in session counts between UA and GA4 can vary from business to business.
Nicole Farley on December 1, 2022 at 12:25 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
Google Analytics 4 (GA4) now has two new metrics available in Explorations and Reporting Customization.
Google Analytics Product Manager Carly Boddy tweeted about the two new updates yesterday.
Why we care. Advertisers and brands should take notice of the new metrics available and utilize them however they see fit to measure performance for their own accounts.
