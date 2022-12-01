Google Analytics 4 (GA4) now has two new metrics available in Explorations and Reporting Customization.

Google Analytics Product Manager Carly Boddy tweeted about the two new updates yesterday.

Excited to share we have two new metrics available in both Explorations and Reporting Customization in #GA4; Views per Session, and Average Session Duration — Carly Boddy (@carly_boddy) November 30, 2022

Build reports from scratch to meet your business needs in Reporting Customization with these new metrics now available #GA4 pic.twitter.com/GZf3PcPtyS — Carly Boddy (@carly_boddy) November 30, 2022

Why we care. Advertisers and brands should take notice of the new metrics available and utilize them however they see fit to measure performance for their own accounts.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.