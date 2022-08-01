Instead of using the Google Tag Manager or global site tag code for cookie expiration or settings, you can now update them in GA4.

Google announced last week that if you want to make changes to the default cookie settings, you can do so right in the GA4 property column section of your account.

Read the announcement and help guide. You can read the announcement and learn how to change these settings here.

Why we care. Making these changes can now be done faster and easier through GA4 instead of contacting your developer or making updates to the global site tag.