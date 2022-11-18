As a part of the program, grant recipients will be offered dedicated partner support, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and the opportunity to participate in bespoke training, workshops and networking programs.

Meet the class. One of the creators from the 2023 class is Jasmine Taylor from Baddies & Budgets. Taylor shares the highs and lows of becoming financially free as someone who grew up in poverty and wasn’t taught financial literacy. Jasmine teaches other women how to take control of their personal finances through tools and coaching. About being part of the new class or creators, Taylor says:

“This fund is going to open my business up to many opportunities. Exposure is everything and Youtube is amazing for enabling black creators to grow their platform. This experience will enable to further monetize and grow my business and brand. I’m so excited to get started. A major part of my brand is education and outreach, more channel exposure means that I can reach more women and in turn help more women to take control of their personal finances.”

Congrats, Jasmine!

Other creators included in the new class are:

Studio Jibby. Jibby is a plant-based fitness trainer and lifestyle content creator who loves sharing health tips with her audience.

Smokin’ & Grillin with AB (Aaron Brown). Aaron Brown took to YouTube to share humble cooking videos from his kitchen. The positive and inspirational nature of his videos helped him gain a huge following.

BeautifulBrwnBabyDol (Dr. Nina Ellis-Hervey). Dr. Nina’s YouTube channel is centered around providing real-world lifestyle solutions that reflect living a mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally balanced life through transparent talks, storytelling, and tutorials dedicated to beauty, fitness, and psychological wellness.

iBelongOutdoors (Emmanuel Williams). Williams’ love of being outdoors on the water influenced him to create an energetic, adventurous YouTube channel that produces fun, inspirational content on the water.

Why we care. If you’re interested in participating in an upcoming class, stay tuned for more information on how to apply. In the meantime, congrats to all of the creators in the class of 2023! If you want to support the creators, subscribe to their YouTube channels and show support by donating using the Super Thanks button!

