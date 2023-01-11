Apple has revamped the Apple Business Connect service, where businesses can update what Apple Maps shows about their business. This service initially launched Apple Maps Connect in 2014, and it is similar to how Google Business Profiles works.

Apple Business Connect. Apple said this is a “free tool allows businesses of all sizes to customize the way their information appears across Apple apps.”

In Business Connect, businesses can manage their place card, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps; and presenting customers with special promotions.

Showcases. Apple also added Showcases, a new feature in the Apple MAps place card that helps businesses present customers with offers and incentives. Apple said, “businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card through Business Connect.” The feature is available for US businesses today and rolling out globally in the coming months.

New APIs. Apple also now supports a new API named the Business Connect API. This is designed for businesses with dozens of locations and allows those businesses “to easily deliver accurate, up-to-date information to Maps at scale through listing management agencies such as Reputation, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext,” Apple said.

Businesses registration. If you already have an Apple Business Connect account, you can log in and add the new details about your business to your listing – I already did that before writing this story. Otherwise, businesses can register their business at businessconnect.apple.com and get started today.

Why we care. Apple Maps is becoming more and more popular, and it makes sense for you to register and maintain your business properly and accurately on the Apple Maps ecosystem. So make sure your business listing is verified and up-to-date.