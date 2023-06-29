Buy on Google for Search and Shopping will shut down Sept. 26, the company announced today via an email sent to participating U.S. retailers.

While Buy on Google is ending, Buy on Google for YouTube will remain available for eligible U.S. merchants.

Why we care. Google says it is dropping Buy on Google to create a new “streamlined buying journey for shoppers” that makes it easier for retailers to sell on Google and YouTube.

What Google is saying. A Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land:

“Our goal is to support an open ecosystem by connecting shoppers directly with merchants, and this is a big priority for us. We developed a new streamlined checkout process that allows shoppers to go directly from Google to the checkout flow on a merchant’s website when they’re ready to buy. We’ve received great feedback from merchants and users. Buy on Google was a small feature that a very limited number of merchants used, so we’re investing in this new buying experience instead.”

New pilot. We’re told that more merchants are already using Google’s new checkout pilot than Buy on Google. Google has created a new form if you’re interested in the new checkout pilot.

Here’s what we know about Google’s plan for a “more streamlined buying journey for shoppers,” according to this page:

“Instead of a multi-step buying journey, people who are ready to buy will now have the option to go directly from Google to the checkout flow on your website. Once there, they will see the chosen product already in their shopping cart and can checkout on your site with whatever payment method they select. We will be piloting this experience on Google and YouTube with select merchants and will share more information as we’re ready to take on additional partners.”

The email. Here’s a copy of an email Google is sending to merchants today: