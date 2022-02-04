Google is testing global site tags with automatic collection of user-provided data, which is one of the setup methods for enhanced conversions. Advertisers must select the automatic setup option (it is not turned on by default) and accept customer data terms before they can use it.

The automatic collection option for global site tags. Image: Dario Zannoni.

This feature is currently in beta testing and may not be available to all advertisers. Tip of the hat to Dario Zannoni for bringing this to our attention.

The global site tag and enhanced conversions. The global site tag is used to track conversions in Google Ads. It works together with another piece of code, such as an event snippet or phone snippet, that tells the global site tag when to track a conversion.

Enhanced conversions, introduced in May 2021, allow tags to use consented, first-party data to provide a more detailed view of how users convert after engaging with an ad. Enhanced conversions can be set up within Google Tag Manager (manually) or with the global site tag.

Why we care. This feature makes it easier for advertisers to leverage enhanced conversions. It may be particularly helpful for SMBs that may not have the experience to implement enhanced conversions manually.

Additionally, conversion measurement solutions like enhanced conversions may become increasingly valuable tools as we continue the slow march towards the deprecation of third-party cookies.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher. George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.