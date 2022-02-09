Like you didn’t have enough messages in your Google Search Console message panel, now you will be possibly receiving even more. Google said it has “finished the migration of all the messages into the new Search Console interface.” As a result of this, you should expect even “more user messages in the messages panel,” the search company said.

More details. When Google rolled out the new Google Search Console in 2018, not everything was migrated from the old to the new platform. In fact, there are still several tools in Search Console that are not yet migrated. In 2019, Google revamped the Search Console messages into a bell icon in its own panel. But not all messages were found in that section when that launched. Now, all messages should be accessible in that message panel.

The announcement. Here is Google’s announcement as posted on Twitter with a screenshot:

We're happy to let you know that we finished the migration of all the messages into the new Search Console interface – look out for more user messages in the messages panel. More info https://t.co/PNVic5UXom pic.twitter.com/VX5QyZXEBz — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) February 9, 2022

Why we care. It is now easier for you to see all the messages you would be getting from Google Search Console in one place. It might be a bit overwhelming to see all these messages, but don’t worry, scan through them and anything that seems concerning or important, speak to your SEO consultant, agency or developer for their assistance.