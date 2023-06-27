Google Ads is investigating reports that marketers can’t access their campaigns’ latest data.

The issue first started to affect advertisers on June 23 at 4:26 a.m. ET, according to Google.

In response, Google Ads said in a statement today at 7:13 am ET that it is looking into the matter to try and find a solution, with an update expected shortly.

Why we care. Marketers impacted by the problem can still sign into their Google Ads account, however, they can’t retrieve their campaign’s latest data, meaning they can’t accurately monitor performance or produce up-to-date reports.

The issue. Ads are running but no performance data is showing within the Google Ads interface. This issue also is affecting GA4 reporting, according to tweets in this Twitter thread.

What has Google said? Google confirmed, via the Google Ads Status Dashboard, that it is investigating reports of an issue:

“We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads but may not have access to the most recent data.”

Google Ads Liaison tweeted a similar message.

Update. The problem with Google Ads has now been fixed. Marketers that were affected by the issue are now able to access the most recent data for their campaigns. Google confirmed that it had solved the problem via the Google Ads Status Dashboard:

“The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.”

