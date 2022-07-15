Google Ads, Analytics issue affecting reporting stats
A reporting outage in the Google Ads dashboard is causing confusion among advertisers this afternoon.
Nicole Farley on July 15, 2022 at 2:04 pm
On Twitter, Yael Consulting founder Lior Krolewicz noticed a strange issue where Google isn’t reporting the correct ad spend. We checked the Google Ads status dashboard and it looks like this is a known issue.
What Google says. There is no word on when the issue will be resolved. Be sure to check the dashboard for updates.
Why we care. Incorrect reporting gives way to incorrect adjustments, optimization, and changes. Check your ads dashboard. If your numbers look incorrect, you may want to hold off on making any big changes until the issue has been resolved.