A technical issue impacted serving of ads on YouTube inventory between January 18 and January 21, 2022 for some Discovery and Performance Max campaigns, a Google spokesperson has confirmed to Search Engine Land. The issue has been resolved and Google’s ad delivery systems are now working as intended, Google said.

Here is the official statement from Google:

“Our team uncovered a temporary technical issue that affected serving on YouTube inventory between January 18 and January 21 for a subset of Discovery campaigns and a small portion of Performance Max campaigns. We have resolved the issue and everything is now working as intended.” -Google

Why we care. Advertisers using Discovery and/or Performance Max campaigns should make note of these dates, as the issue may have affected their ads and, by extension, associated KPIs. As with any bug that affects reporting or campaigns, stakeholders should also be informed.

