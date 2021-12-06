Advertisers using the Target ROAS or Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies in Google Ads may have experienced spend fluctuations on December 2, 2021, a Google spokesperson has confirmed to Search Engine Land. The issue has since been resolved.

Tip of the hat to Brett Bodofsky and Michael Robideau for first bringing this to our attention.

The issue. After noticing an abnormal spend increase over a three-hour time period, Robideau got in touch with a Google Ads chat support agent. “After checking, I found there was a technical issue on Dec 2nd. Advertisers who are using the Target ROAS or Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies on some campaigns have experienced spend fluctuations on December 2, 2021,” the support agent said, adding, “The issue has been identified by the team and is resolved.”

Another Google spokesperson also confirmed the issue to Search Engine Land, stating, “Customers using the Target ROAS or Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies may have experienced spend fluctuations on some campaigns on December 2, 2021. The issue has been resolved and everything is now working as expected.”

Why we care. If you are using the tROAS or Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies in your campaigns, Google says the issue has been resolved, so you shouldn’t see abnormal spend fluctuations. Nevertheless, it’s still a good idea to verify whether you were impacted on December 2 and make note of the issue.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.