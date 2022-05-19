Google is current having access issues with video pages in Google Ads. If you currently try to access video pages in Google Ads you will likely be presented with a red banner about an error message.

Notice. Google posted this issue over here saying:

We’re aware of a problem with Google Ads affecting a majority of users. We will provide an update by May 19, 2022, 6:00 PM UTC detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.Users trying to access Video pages in Google Ads Frontend will see an error message with the red banner.No workarounds are available at this time.

Fix coming. Google is clearly aware of the issue and working on a fix, but there is currently not estimated time on when this will be fixed.

If you notice this issue, try it again later in a few hours and move on to other areas of your Google Ads accounts.

Why we care. This is just a heads up that if you are noticing this error, you are not alone. Google has confirmed the issue and is working on a fix. We will update this story when the issue is fully resolved.

Resolved. A couple hours later, Google has resolved the issue. Google wrote “the problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.”

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry can be followed on Twitter here