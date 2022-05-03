Google Ads Scripts, AdWords API and the Google Ads API all were impacted by a but that may have caused reporting issues between April 25th 2:32 PM PT and April 26th 12:24 PM PT. If you the Google Ads Scripts, AdWords API and the Google Ads API for bringing down data for your tools or reports, you may want to annotate the issue or rerun the reports.

Google’s statement. Google posted a statement about the issue over here saying:

Between April 25th 2:32 PM PT and April 26th 12:24 PM PT, there was an issue which may have impacted some read report requests across Google Ads scripts, the AdWords API, and the Google Ads API. If you were using these products to request reporting data for your accounts, then a small percentage of report downloads may have been missing rows or may have had incorrect data in a given row. This issue has been resolved. As a precaution, we recommend running again any reports that you have executed during this period as the missing data has been restored.

What should you do. It would make sense to rerun those date ranges to validate the numbers you pulled in originally were accurate. If not, you should replace the data with the revised data. Google said it recommends “running again any reports that you have executed during this period as the missing data has been restored.”

Why we care. If you have reported to your clients or stakeholders any data pulled from these sources, Google Ads Scripts, AdWords API and the Google Ads API, for the date range of April 25th 2:32 PM PT and April 26th 12:24 PM PT – your reports may be incorrect. You will want to pull revised data, compare the old reports to see if the data was accurate or not. If the data was not accurate, you should update the reports and send revised reports to your clients or stakeholders.

