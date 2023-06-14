Google Ads started rolling out its new look after months of trialing two different designs. The new format features a main menu on the left of the screen and has pages organized into high-level categories to make navigation easier for new and experienced advertisers.

Why we care: All Google Ad users will be moved over to the new design by the end of the year, so it’s important digital marketers feel confident in using it.

What’s new? Based on user feedback, Google has opted to divide its content into the following five high-level categories:

Campaigns : This page will enable marketers to analyze, optimize, and manage campaigns.

: This page will enable marketers to analyze, optimize, and manage campaigns. Goals : Here, advertisers can define, monitor, and update conversion goals.

: Here, advertisers can define, monitor, and update conversion goals. Tools : Users can access tools here for planning, bidding and budgets, troubleshooting, and more.

: Users can access tools here for planning, bidding and budgets, troubleshooting, and more. Billing : Where advertisers can monitor their spend and payments.

: Where advertisers can monitor their spend and payments. Admin: Marketers can manage their team, security, and account settings here.

Rollout timeline. The new Google Ads design has started rolling out to users who took part in its trial that started on March 2.

Everyone else will be gradually moved over to the new interface by December – however, you will have the option to revert back to the old design – but only until 2024.

What has Google said? Digital marketers have been told by Google to stay tuned for notifications as the new design is implemented over the next six months:

“We’ll be updating Help Center documentation and creating additional resources to help you get comfortable with — and even more efficient in — the new design. In the meantime, our quick reference map in the Help Center can help you find key pages,” a spokesperson said

“And don’t forget to keep sharing your feedback from the ‘Leave feedback’ option in the Help menu, or when you switch between designs. Your input is the best tool we have to build a better Google Ads for you.”

Deeper dive: For more information on the new Google Ads design, read the Google Ads Help announcement.