Google will begin accepting and running ads for sports betting and daily fantasy sports from certified, state-licensed entities in Louisiana beginning on January 28.

Advertisers must first apply for certification to be eligible. Application for certification became open to online gambling advertisers in Louisiana on January 27.

Louisiana isn’t the only state where it’s legal. Earlier this month, Google updated its Gambling and games policy to allow ads for sports betting in New York as well. The same requirement of being state-licensed and certified by Google also applies in New York.

Why we care. If one of your clients is a sports betting company (or your brand is), the option to run ads on Google targeting users in Louisiana will soon be available to them, enabling them to reach more potential customers.

