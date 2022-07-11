Google recently announced that web data reporting will be supported within the Ad Manager publisher networks.

What this means. Now when you link a Google Analytics 4 property to your Google ads account, data from that property is available to view in your Ad Manager reports.

What metrics are measured. Ad traffic from Google ads will show the following metrics in your reports:

Ad format

Ad source

Ad unit

Page path + query string and screen class

Ad unit exposure

Publisher ad clicks

Publisher ad impression

Total ad revenue

Technical requirements. To view the technical requirements for linking Google Analytics 4 to Ad Manager, you can read the help doc here.

Why we care. Viewing and gathering reports on information regarding app monetization and behavioral data from Google Analytics 4 allows advertisers to further track the customer journey and provide deeper audience insights.