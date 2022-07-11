Google Analytics 4 integration now available for Ads Manager
Advertisers will be able to report on Google Analytics 4 behavioral data across web and app in Google Ad Manager Analytics reports.
Google recently announced that web data reporting will be supported within the Ad Manager publisher networks.
What this means. Now when you link a Google Analytics 4 property to your Google ads account, data from that property is available to view in your Ad Manager reports.
What metrics are measured. Ad traffic from Google ads will show the following metrics in your reports:
- Ad format
- Ad source
- Ad unit
- Page path + query string and screen class
- Ad unit exposure
- Publisher ad clicks
- Publisher ad impression
- Total ad revenue
Technical requirements. To view the technical requirements for linking Google Analytics 4 to Ad Manager, you can read the help doc here.
Why we care. Viewing and gathering reports on information regarding app monetization and behavioral data from Google Analytics 4 allows advertisers to further track the customer journey and provide deeper audience insights.
