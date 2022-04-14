Google Analytics reporting is now delayed for a “majority of users,” Google confirmed just now. Google said this impacts event data for Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Analytics for Firebase, where the reporting will be delayed.

Real time reporting is not affected by this issue.

Issue started. The issue started today, April 14, 2022 at 12pm ET and is currently not resolved.

Resolution time. Google said they expect to fix the issue within the next few hours. Google updated us saying “mitigation work is still underway by our engineering team. Efforts thus far have limited further delays. A backlog of events (from up to ~3.5 hours ago) are being processed for a full resolution of this incident. We expect the mitigation and backlog processing to complete over the next few hours.”

What is impacted. Google said analytics event data for Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Analytics for Firebase will be delayed. Google added that “only batch jobs and streaming are impacted.” Google said that Realtime data is not affected but this issue.

Google status notice. Google posted a status update saying “We’re aware of a problem with Google Analytics affecting a majority of users. We will provide an update by Apr 14, 2022, 9:30 PM UTC detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Google Analytics, but may not have access to the most recent data. Beginning at Thursday, 2022-04-14 09:00 US/Pacific, analytics event data for Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Analytics for Firebase will be delayed. Thus, far only batch jobs and streaming are impacted. Realtime data is not affected. Mitigation work is currently underway by our engineering team. We do not have an ETA for full resolution at this point. We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption.”

Other issues. Earlier this week, we reported about other Google Analytics issues, mostly with real time data. Those issues, Google said were resolved, but many are saying they are still having issues. Maybe Google is having larger issues with Google Analytics since pushing people to GA4.

Why we care. If you notice weird or just “off” reporting within Google Analytics, both GA4 and Firebase, you are not alone. Google is working on fixing the reporting delays. Keep this in mind if clients or your boss are asking for some recent metrics and analytics.

Resolved at 7:30pm ET. Google has confirmed this issue was resolved at 7:30pm ET on the same day. Google wrote “the problem with Google Analytics has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. The affected users are able to access Google Analytics, but may not have access to the most recent data. During incident, analytics event data for Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Analytics for Firebase was delayed. Only batch jobs and streaming export were impacted. Realtime data was not affected.”